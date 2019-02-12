NEW IN AREA THEATERS
“Ben Is Back”: Julia Roberts plays a mother who is unexpectedly visited by her drug-addict son. R: 104 minutes. Gem Theatre (Feb. 15-18)
“Cold Pursuit”: A snowplow operator in Colorado goes after a drug cartel after his son is murdered. Liam Neeson and Laura Dern star. R: 118 minutes. AMC 10
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”: The Bricksburg crew returns to take on hostile toys from outer space. Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett head up voice cast in this animated sequel. PG: 106 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Fly Fishing Film Tour”: “Hank Patterson’s Around the World Globe.” Filmed in the Black Hills. NR. Elks Theatre (7 p.m. Feb. 13)
“The Prodigy”: A young boy concerns his mother with behavior that could be supernatural. R: 92 minutes. Rushmore 7
“What Men Want”: Taraji P. Henson stars as a sports agent who gets the ability to read men’s minds. R: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) AMC 10
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Feb. 7 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.
“A Dog’s Way Home”: PG: 102 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7; Hot Springs Theatre (Feb. 15-17)
“Aquaman”: PG13: 143 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Bumblebee”: PG13: 119 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Escape Room”: PG13: 109 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Farmer of the Year”: NR: 103 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema
“Free Solo”: PG13: 100 minutes. Rushmore 7
“Glass”: PG13: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
“Green Book”: PG13: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Mary Poppins Returns”: PG: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“Miss Bala”: PG13: 105 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”: PG: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: PG13: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“The Favourite”: R: 120 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema
“The Kid Who Would Be King”: PG: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“The Mule”: R: 116 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“The Rider”: R: 103 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema
“The Upside”: PG13: 125 minutes. (AP Review: ½ star out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“They Shall Not Grow Old”: R: 120 minutes. (AP Review: 4 stars out of 4) AMC 10