Movie showings are current up to Dec. 27 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.
“Aquaman”: PG13: 143 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema; Hot Springs Theatre (Jan. 4-6)
“Bohemian Rhapsody”: PG13: 134 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Bumblebee”: PG13: 119 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindenwald”: PG13: 134 minutes (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Holmes and Watson”: PG13: 91 minutes. Rushmore 7
“Instant Family”: PG13: 119 minutes. Elks Theatre
“Mary Poppins Returns”: PG: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Mary, Queen of Scots”: R: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Mortal Engines”: PG13: 128 minutes. AMC 10
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”: PG: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Robin Hood”: PG13: 116 minutes. Gem Theatre (Jan. 4-7)
“Second Act”: PG13: 103 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: PG13: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Grinch”: PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) AMC 10
“The Mule”: R: 116 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”: PG: 99 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Vice”: R: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“Welcome to Marwen”: PG13: 116 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) AMC 10