Try 1 month for 99¢
Film Review - Mary Queen Of Scots

Saoirse Ronan as Mary Stuart leads the charge in a scene from "Mary Queen of Scots," which is now playing at the AMC 10 in Rapid City.

 Liam Daniel/Focus Features via AP

Movie showings are current up to Dec. 27 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.

“Aquaman”: PG13: 143 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema; Hot Springs Theatre (Jan. 4-6)

“Bohemian Rhapsody”: PG13: 134 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre

“Bumblebee”: PG13: 119 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindenwald”: PG13: 134 minutes (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre

“Holmes and Watson”: PG13: 91 minutes. Rushmore 7

“Instant Family”: PG13: 119 minutes. Elks Theatre

“Mary Poppins Returns”: PG: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema

“Mary, Queen of Scots”: R: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10

“Mortal Engines”: PG13: 128 minutes. AMC 10

“Ralph Breaks the Internet”: PG: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10

“Robin Hood”: PG13: 116 minutes. Gem Theatre (Jan. 4-7)

“Second Act”: PG13: 103 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: PG13: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema

“The Grinch”: PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) AMC 10

“The Mule”: R: 116 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema

“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”: PG: 99 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre

“Vice”: R: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7

“Welcome to Marwen”: PG13: 116 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) AMC 10

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.