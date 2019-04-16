NEW IN AREA THEATERS
“After": An ambitious and loyal but guarded woman (Josephine Langford) begins questioning herself after meeting a mysterious man (Hero Fiennes-Tiffin) as she starts college. Based on the best-selling novel by Anna Todd. PG13: 106 minutes. AMC 10
"Hellboy": A devil-like monster (David Harbour) fights a revenge-driven sorceress in this movie based on the series of graphic novels. R: 121 minutes. (AP Review: 1 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Little": A tech executive (Regina Hall) gets reverted to her 13-year-old self (Marsai Martin) in this comedy that also stars Issa Rae. (AP Review: 2 1/2 stars out of 4) PG13: 108 minutes. Rushmore 7
“Missing Link": In this animated tale, a gentle giant (voiced by Zach Galifianakis) leaves behind the Pacific Northwest to travel the world with an explorer (voiced by Hugh Jackman). PG: 95 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to April 11 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.
“Alita: Battle Angel”: PG13: 122 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Captain Marvel": PG13: 124 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"Captive State": PG13: 110 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Dumbo": PG: 115 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Five Feet Apart": PG13: 116 minutes. Gem Theatre (Starts April 19), Hot Springs Theatre (April 19-21)
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”: PG: 104 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
"Pet Sematary": R: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Shazam!": PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part”: PG: 106 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"The Mustang": R: 96 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“The Upside”: PG13: 125 minutes. (AP Review: ½ star out of 4) Elks Theatre
“They Shall Not Grow Old”: R: 120 minutes. (AP Review: 4 stars out of 4) AMC 10
"Unplanned": R: 110 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Us": R: 120 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
"Wonder Park": PG: 85 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre