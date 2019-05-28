OPENING THIS WEEK
"Godzilla: King of the Monsters": An epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species — thought to be mere myths — rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance. PG13: 132 minutes. Opens May 31 AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"Ma": Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars as Sue Ann, a loner who keeps to herself in her quiet Ohio town. One day, she is asked by Maggie, a new teenager in town (Diana Silvers), to buy some booze for her and her friends, and Sue Ann sees the chance to make some unsuspecting, if younger, friends of her own. She offers the kids the chance to avoid drinking and driving by hanging out in the basement of her home. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober. Don't curse. Never go upstairs. And call her Ma. But as Ma's hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma's place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth. R: 99 minutes. Opens May 31 AMC 10
"Rocketman": See an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John as breakthrough years, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard. R: 121 minutes. Opens May 31 AMC 10
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Booksmart": On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstar best friends suddenly realize that they should have worked less and played more. Determined never to fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night. R: 102 minutes. (AP Review: 3-1/2 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
"Aladdin": PG: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"Brightburn": R: 91 minutes. (AP Review: 1-1/2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to May 23 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.
"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum": R: 130 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"A Dog's Journey": PG: 109 minutes. Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Sun is Also a Star": PG13: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
"Pokemon Detective Pikachu": PG: 104 minutes. (AP Review: 1-1/2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Hustle": PG13: 94 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Poms": PG13: 91 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
"Long Shot": R: 125 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
"Uglydolls": PG: 87 minutes. AMC 10
“Avengers: Endgame": PG13: 182 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema, Hot Springs Theatre (May 31, June 1-2)
"Captain Marvel": PG13: 124 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"After": PG13: 106 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Wonder Park": PG: 85 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Shazam!": PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Missing Link": PG: 95 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Breakthrough": PG: 116 minutes. Gem Theatre, Philip (May 31)
"Hotel Transylvania 3": PG: 97 minutes. Elks Theatre summer movie program (May 28)
"Mirror, Mirror": PG: 106 minutes. Elks Theatre summer movie program (June 2-4)