Editor's Note: Rushmore 7 in Rapid City is closed for renovations, and is expected to re-open in November.
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Rambo: Last Blood": Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, "Last Blood" marks the last chapter of the legendary series. R: 89 minutes. AMC 10
"Ad Astra": Astronaut Roy McBride (Brad Pitt) travels to the outer edges of the solar system to find his missing father and unravel a mystery that threatens the survival of our planet. His journey will uncover secrets that challenge the nature of human existence and our place in the cosmos. PG13: 123 minutes. AMC 10
"Downton Abbey": This fall, the worldwide phenomenon becomes a grand motion picture event, as the beloved Crawleys and their intrepid staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives. A royal visit from the King and Queen of England will unleash scandal, romance and intrigue that will leave the future of Downton hanging in the balance. Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and starring the original cast. AMC 10
"Tangled": Escape the tower with Rapunzel as AMC's Dream Big, Princess movie series returns four beloved Disney princess feature films to the big screen for audiences to enjoy. PG: 100 minutes. AMC 10
"Promare": The first feature-length film from the creators of the hit series "KILL la KILL" and "Little Witch Academia" uses a bold cel-shaded visual style to tell a blistering action-adventure story. Thirty years has passed since the appearance of Burnish, a race of flame-wielding mutant beings, who destroyed half of the world with fire. When a new group of aggressive mutants calling themselves Mad Burnish appears, the epic battle between Galo Thymos, a new member of the anti-Burnish rescue team Burning Rescue, and Lio Fotia, the leader of Mad Burnish, begins. AMC 10 premiere event Sept. 17 & 19 only
"The Goldfinch": The last time 13-year-old Theo Decker saw his mother, she was gliding away from him into another gallery of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Seconds later, a bomb exploded, destroying priceless pieces of art — and Theo’s life. The tragedy sends him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, friendship and even love. As he grows into adulthood, Theo secretly clings to a single, precious object — his one tangible connection to the mother he lost that day — a priceless painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch. The Goldfinch. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Blinded by the Light": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4.) PG13: 118 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema
"Where'd You Go, Bernadette": PG13: 109 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Sept. 12 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre, Gem Theatre in Philip or Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in in Hermosa. (The drive-in now only showing movies on Fridays and Saturdays through November.)
"Hustlers": R: 109 minutes. AMC 10
"Beauty and the Beast": AMC's Dream Big, Princess movie series, through Sept. 19. G: 84 minutes. AMC 10
"The Peanut Butter Falcon": PG-13: 97 minutes. AMC 10
"IT Chapter Two": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) R: 169 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Angel Has Fallen": (AP Review: 1 star out of 4.) R: 121 minutes. AMC 10, Hot Springs Theatre (Sept. 20-22)
"Overcomer": PG: 120 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Gem Theatre (Sept. 27-30)
"The Angry Birds Movie 2": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4.) PG: 104 minutes. Hot Springs Theatre (Sept. 27-29), Gem Theatre (Sept. 20-23)
"Hobbs & Shaw": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4.) PG13: 136 minutes. AMC 10
"The Lion King": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) PG: 118 minutes. AMC 10
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood": (AP Review: 3-1/2 stars out of 4) R: 161 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Spider-Man: Far From Home": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4.) PG13: 130 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Toy Story 4": (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) G: 100 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold": PG: 102 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Charlotte's Web": September Throwback Thursday film series. G: 98 minutes. Sept. 19 only, Northern Hills Cinema