NEW IN THEATERS
“Creed II”: Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) prepares for a fight against the son of the boxer who killed Creed’s father in the ring. Sylvester Stallone reprises his role of Rocky Balboa in this sequel. PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4). AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Ralph Breaks The Internet”: This sequel to the animated hit has video-game stars Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) going through the internet to save Vanellope’s game. PG: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Robin Hood”: Taron Egerton takes his turn at portraying the famed English rebel archer. Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn and Eve Hewson co-star. PG13: 116 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Front Runner”: Hugh Jackman stars as former U.S. Sen. Gary Hart, whose late-1980s run for president went off the rails because of questions about his sex life. R: 113 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4). Rushmore 7
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Nov. 21 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Hot Springs Theatre’s Facebook page.
Hot Springs Theatre: “The Grinch,” Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2; “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindenwald,” Dec. 7, 8, 9
“A Star is Born”: R: 136 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre — starts Nov. 30
“Bohemian Rhapsody”: PG13: 134 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindenwald”: PG13: 134 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween”: PG: 90 minutes. Elks Theatre
“Instant Family”: PG13: 119 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Overlord”: R: 110 minutes. AMC 10
“Smallfoot”: PG: 96 minutes. Elks Theatre
“The Girl in the Spider’s Web”: R: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“The Grinch”: PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Venom”: PG13: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Widows”: R: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10