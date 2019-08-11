Editor's Note: Rushmore 7 in Rapid City is closed for renovations, and is expected to re-open in November.
OPENING THIS WEEK
"The Angry Birds Movie 2": The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level. When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck’s sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), and techpig Garry (Sterling K. Brown) to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely superteam to save their homes. PG: 104 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark": It's 1968 in America. Seemingly far removed from the unrest in the cities is the small town of Mill Valley, where the shadow of the Bellows family has loomed large for generations. It is in their mansion on the edge of town that Sarah, a young girl with horrible secrets, turned her tortured life into a series of scary stories, written in a book that has transcended time — stories that become all too real for a group of teenagers who discover Sarah's terrifying tome. PG13: 108 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"The Art of Racing in the Rain": Based on the best-selling novel by Garth Stein is a heartfelt tale narrated by a witty and philosophical dog named Enzo (voiced by Kevin Costner). Through his bond with his owner, Denny Swift (Milo Ventimiglia), an aspiring Formula One race car driver, Enzo has gained tremendous insight into the human condition and understands that the techniques needed on the racetrack can also be used to successfully navigate the journey of life. The film follows Denny and the loves of his life — his wife, Eve (Amanda Seyfried), their young daughter Zoe (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), and ultimately, his true best friend, Enzo. PG: 109 minutes. AMC 10, Hot Springs Theatre (Aug. 30-Sept. 1)
"Dora and the Lost City of Gold": PG: 100 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Kitchen": R: 103 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
CONTINUING
"Hobbs & Shaw": PG13: 136 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (Aug. 9-15)
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood": (AP Review: 3-1/3 stars out of 4) R: 161 minutes. AMC 10
"The Lion King": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) PG: 118 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (Aug. 9-15, east screen), Gem Theatre (Aug. 23-26, Aug. 30-Sept. 2), Hot Springs Theatre (Aug. 16-18 & Aug. 23-25)
"Spider-Man: Far From Home": PG13: 130 minutes. Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in (Aug. 9-15, east screen)
"Yesterday": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4) PG13: 113 minutes. Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (Aug. 9-15, west screen), Gem Theatre (Aug. 16-19), Elks Theatre (starts Aug. 16)
"Toy Story 4": G: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10
"The Secret Life of Pets 2": PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Aladdin": PG: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4), Elks Theatre
"Men In Black International": PG13: 120 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4), Elks Theatre
"Crawl": R: 87 minutes. Elks Theatre
"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World": PG: 104 minutes. Elks Theatre summer movie program (Aug. 11-13)
"Live Large": PG: 88 minutes. Elks Theatre summer movie program (Aug. 18-20)