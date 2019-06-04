OPENING THIS WEEK
"The Secret Life of Pets 2": Max the terrier must cope with some major life changes when his owner gets married and has a baby. When the family takes a trip to the countryside, nervous Max has numerous run-ins with canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a scary turkey. Luckily for Max, he soon catches a break when he meets Rooster, a gruff farm dog who tries to cure the lovable pooch of his neuroses. PG: 92 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"Dark Phoenix": This is the story of one of the X-Men’s most beloved characters, Jean Grey, as she evolves into the iconic Dark Phoenix. During a life-threatening rescue mission in space, Jean is hit by a cosmic force that transforms her into one of the most powerful mutants of all. Wrestling with this increasingly unstable power as well as her own personal demons, Jean spirals out of control, tearing the X-Men family apart and threatening to destroy the very fabric of our planet. PG13: 113 minutes. AMC 10, Rushmore 7
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Godzilla: King of the Monsters": An epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular monsters in pop culture history. The new story follows the heroic efforts of the crypto-zoological agency Monarch as its members face off against a battery of god-sized monsters, including the mighty Godzilla, who collides with Mothra, Rodan and his ultimate nemesis, the three-headed King Ghidorah. When these ancient super-species — thought to be mere myths — rise again, they all vie for supremacy, leaving humanity's very existence hanging in the balance. PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (June 4-6)
"Ma": Oscar winner Octavia Spencer stars as Sue Ann, a loner who keeps to herself in her quiet Ohio town. One day, she is asked by Maggie, a new teenager in town (Diana Silvers), to buy some booze for her and her friends, and Sue Ann sees the chance to make some unsuspecting, if younger, friends of her own. She offers the kids the chance to avoid drinking and driving by hanging out in the basement of her home. But there are some house rules: One of the kids has to stay sober. Don't curse. Never go upstairs. And call her Ma. But as Ma's hospitality starts to curdle into obsession, what began as a teenage dream turns into a terrorizing nightmare, and Ma's place goes from the best place in town to the worst place on earth. R: 99 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
"Rocketman": See an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John as breakthrough years, starring Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard. R: 121 minutes. (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to May 30 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre, Gem Theatre in Philip or Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in in Hermosa.
"Aladdin": PG: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (June 4-6)
“Avengers: Endgame": PG13: 182 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema, Hot Springs Theatre (June 7-9), Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (June 4-6)
"Booksmart": R: 102 minutes. (AP Review: 3-1/2 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
You have free articles remaining.
"Brightburn": R: 91 minutes. (AP Review: 1-1/2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum": R: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Sun is Also a Star": PG13: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
"Pokemon Detective Pikachu": PG: 104 minutes. (AP Review: 1-1/2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (June 4-6)
"The Hustle": PG13: 94 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Captain Marvel": PG13: 124 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"A Dog's Journey": PG: 109 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Wonder Park": PG: 85 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Shazam!": PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Missing Link": PG: 95 minutes. Elks Theatre
"Trolls": PG, 92 minutes. Rushmore 7 summer movie camp (June 5)
"Mirror, Mirror": PG: 106 minutes. Elks Theatre summer movie program (June 4)