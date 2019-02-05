NEW IN AREA THEATERS
“Farmer of the Year”: A widowed farmer from Minnesota sells his farm and travels to his World War II reunion with his granddaughter. Partially filmed in South Dakota. NR: 103 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema (starting Feb. 8)
“Miss Bala”: Gina Rodriguez stars in this film about a woman who enters into the cross-border crime world. PG13: 105 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“They Shall Not Grow Old”: This World War I documentary shows previously unreleased footage. Directed by Peter Jackson. R: 99 minutes. (AP Review: 4 stars out of 4) AMC 10
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to Jan. 31 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre or the Gem Theatre in Philip.
“A Dog’s Way Home”: PG: 102 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema; Gem Theatre (Feb. 8-11)
“A Star is Born”: R: 136 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“Aquaman”: PG13: 143 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Bohemian Rhapsody”: PG13: 134 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7, Elks Theatre
“Bumblebee”: PG13: 119 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10; Hot Springs Theatre (Feb. 8-10)
“Dragon Ball Super: Broly”: NR: 100 minutes. AMC 10
“Escape Room”: PG13: 109 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Free Solo”: PG13: 100 minutes. Rushmore 7
“Glass”: PG13: 129 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Green Book”: PG13: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Holmes and Watson”: PG13: 91 minutes. Elks Theatre
“Mary Poppins Returns”: PG: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”: PG: 112 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“Second Act”: PG13: 103 minutes. AMC 10, Elks Theatre
“Serenity”: R: 106 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: PG13: 117 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“The Favourite”: R: 120 minutes. AMC 10
“The Grinch”: PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 1 star out of 4) Elks Theatre
“The Kid Who Would Be King”: PG: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“The Mule”: R: 116 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
“The Rider”: R: 103 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema
“The Upside”: PG13: 125 minutes. (AP Review: ½ star out of 4) AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
“Vice”: R: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10