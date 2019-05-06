OPENING THIS WEEK
"Pokemon Detective Pikachu": When ace detective Harry Goodman goes missing, it prompts his 21-year-old son Tim (Justice Smith) to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry's former Pokemon partner, Detective Pikachu (Reynolds): an adorable, hilariously wise-cracking super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding they are uniquely equipped to work together, they join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world, they encounter a diverse cast of Pokemon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokemon universe. PG: 104 minutes. Scheduled to open May 10 at AMC 10, Rushmore 7
"The Hustle": In this hilarious new comedy, Anne Hathaway and Rebel Wilson star as female scam artists, one low-rent and the other high-class, who team up to take down the dirty rotten men who have wronged them. PG13: 94 minutes. Starts May 10 Rushmore 7
"Poms": Martha (played by Diane Keaton) moves into a retirement community and starts a cheerleading squad with her fellow residents, Sheryl (Jacki Weaver), Olive (Pam Grier) and Alice (Rhea Perlman), proving that it’s never too late to follow your dreams. Celia Weston, Phyllis Somerville, Charli Tahan, Alisha Boe and Bruce McGill also star. PG13: 91 minutes. Starts May 10 at Rushmore 7
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"Long Shot": Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen), an unemployed journalist battered by his own misfortune, endeavors to pursue his childhood crush and babysitter who now happens to be one of the most powerful and unattainable women on the planet (Charlize Theron). R: 125 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"The Intruder": When a young married couple (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good) buy their dream house in the Napa Valley, they think they have found the perfect home to take their next steps as a family. But when the strangely attached seller (Dennis Quaid) continues to infiltrate their lives, they begin to suspect that he has hidden motivations beyond a quick sale. PG13: 102 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Uglydolls": Unconventionality rules in STXfilms’ new animated musical adventure starring the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Janelle Monáe, Blake Shelton and Pitbull. In the adorably different town of Uglyville, weird is celebrated, strange is special and beauty is embraced as more than simply meets the eye. The endearingly unique residents of Uglyville occasionally look to the sky above the town, where a new UglyDoll will appear and be embraced by the community. PG: 87 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
CONTINUING
“Avengers: Endgame": PG13: 182 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7, Northern Hills Cinema
“Breakthrough": PG: 116 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Captain Marvel": PG13: 124 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) AMC 10, Rushmore 7
“Missing Link": PG: 95 minutes. Rushmore 7
“Penguins": G: 76 minutes. Rushmore 7
"Shazam!": PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 3½ stars out of 4) AMC 10
“The Curse of La Llorona": R: 93 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Rushmore 7
"Wonder Park": PG: 85 minutes. (AP Review: 1½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Pet Sematary": R: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Dumbo": PG: 115 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre, Gem Theatre
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”: PG: 104 minutes. (AP Review: 2½ stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Us": R: 116 minutes. Elks Theatre
"The Kid": R: 100 minutes. Hot Springs Theatre (May 10-12)