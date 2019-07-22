Editor's Note: Rushmore 7 in Rapid City is closed for renovations, and is expected to re-open in November.
OPENING THIS WEEK
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood": Quentin Tarantino visits 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing, as TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) make their way around an industry they hardly recognize anymore. The ninth film from the writer-director features a large ensemble cast and multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood’s golden age. R: 161 minutes. AMC 10
NEW IN AREA THEATERS
"The Lion King": Disney's upcoming film journeys to the African savanna where a future king is born. Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub's arrival. Scar, Mufasa's brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba's exile. With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his. The all-star cast includes Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon, and utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring treasured characters to life in a whole new way. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) PG: 118 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (east screen), Gem Theatre (Aug 9-12 & 16-19)
"The Art of Self Defense": After he’s attacked on the street at night by a roving motorcycle gang, timid bookkeeper Casey (Jesse Eisenberg) joins a neighborhood karate studio to learn how to protect himself. Under the watchful eye of a charismatic instructor, Sensei (Alessandro Nivola), and hardcore brown belt Anna (Imogen Poots), Casey gains a newfound sense of confidence for the first time in his life. But when he attends Sensei’s mysterious night classes, he discovers a sinister world of fraternity, brutality and hyper-masculinity, presenting a journey that places him squarely in the sights of his enigmatic new mentor. Audacious and offbeat, "The Art of Self-Defense" is an original dark comedy that takes toxic masculinity to absurd extremes. R: 105 minutes. AMC 10
CONTINUING
Movie showings are current up to July 18 and are subject to change. For updated listings and show times, visit amctheatres.com, elkstheatre.com or nhcinema.com, or go to the Facebook pages for the Hot Springs Theatre, Gem Theatre in Philip or Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in in Hermosa.
"Crawl": R: 87 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Stuber": (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) R: 94 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema
"Spider-Man: Far From Home": PG13: 130 minutes. AMC 10, Northern Hills Cinema, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in (July 19-25, west screen)
"Yesterday": (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4) PG13: 113 minutes. AMC 10, Gem Theatre (Aug. 2-5)
"Annabelle Comes Home": R: 106 minutes. (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4) AMC 10
"Toy Story 4": G: 100 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) AMC 10, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-in (July 19-25, east screen), Hot Springs Theatre (Aug. 2-4)
"Men In Black International": PG13: 120 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Hot Springs Theatre (July 26-28)
"The Secret Life of Pets 2": PG: 86 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre, Gem Theatre (July 26-29)
"Godzilla: King of the Monsters": PG13: 132 minutes. (AP Review: 2-1/2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum": R: 130 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
"Dark Phoenix": PG13: 113 minutes. (AP Review: 2 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre
“Avengers: Endgame": PG13: 182 minutes. (AP Review: 3 stars out of 4) Elks Theatre, Roy's Black Hills Twin Drive-In (July 19-25)
"The Lego Movie": PG: 101 minutes. Elks Theatre summer movie program (July 23)
"How to Train Your Dragon": PG: 98 minutes. Elks Theatre summer movie program (July 28-30
"The Secret Life of Pets": PG:91 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema Wednesday morning children's movie series (July 24)
"The Lorax": PG: 86 minutes. Northern Hills Cinema Wednesday morning children's movie series (July 31)
"The House with a Clock in its Walls": PG: 105 minutes. AMC 10 summer movie camp (July 24)