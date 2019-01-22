Rodger Hartley said he and Joanna Lawler divide things up and play it by ear in their collaborations.
If that sounds like relationship advice from that married couple, it isn’t. That’s how Hartley described how they work together as a directing team.
Hartley and Lawler are in charge of the next Black Hills Community Theatre production, “Crimes of the Heart,” which will debut at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City.
The production will be the first time directing for BHCT for Hartley and Lawler, who previously did productions in Pierre’s community theater. Hartley said they began directing together there in 2012 before getting married.
Each one has a particular strength that balances the other. Hartley said he is more a big-picture, vision person with a focus on aspects like pacing, while Lawler is good at talking to actors and getting solid performances out of them.
Lawler said it is a collaborative endeavor for them.
“It starts well before auditions when we’re kind of talking about our goals for the show,” she said. “When it comes to the casting process, those are decisions we made together. We plan out each scene together and talk about how it should look and what should happen, so I think we’re lucky that we do work really well together.”
Chemistry also is a big part of the production they are helming.
“Crimes of the Heart,” which won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1981 and was turned into an Academy Award-nominated movie in 1986, is about three sisters from a small town in Mississippi who come together in the wake of one of them shooting her husband.
Despite that seemingly dark plot, Hartley said what he enjoys about the play is its comedy.
“I like it because a lot of comedies sacrifice character for plot, I think, just to get the funnies in. But this one has both,” he said. “These characters are really well-drawn. You can really imagine meeting them in a small town.”
Lawler also likes the play’s lovable but flawed characters and the authenticity of the relationships that writer Beth Henley created.
“I think some of the humor just naturally derives from that. I mean, real life, real-life sisterhood, real-life families have a lot of hilarity in them and she really finds that throughout this play, and it’s just been a lot of fun,” Lawler said.
BHCT’s production stars Jenna Green as Lenny, Kherdine Weber as Meg and Stephanie Reed as Babe as the trio of sisters. David Scott, Andi Crossman and Nick Rasmussen also are in the cast.
Performances for “Crimes of the Heart” are at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25-26 and Feb. 1-2 and 8-9, and at 2 p.m. Jan. 27 and Feb. 3. Tickets range from $16 to $23 and can be purchased at bhct.org.