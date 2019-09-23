This year's Black Hills Plein Air Paint Out is Sept. 25-28.
Plein air, French for "outdoors," is an outdoor painting event. Artists will paint at various locations throughout the event, and people can watch them in progress.
The event is organized by the Artists of the Black Hills and the Hill City Arts council. Though not affiliated with Custer State Park's annual Buffalo Roundup, the event is held at the same time as the roundup, which typically draws thousands of visitors to the Southern Hills.
It starts Sept. 25 at Sylvan Lake. Artists will be there all day and into the evening, according to the event's website. Keep your eyes open for artists at work as you take to the trails.
You have free articles remaining.
On Sept. 26, artists will paint all day around the hills and in Custer State Park. Paintings from the day before will be on display at the Hill City Senior Center from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. A Gallery Walk starts at 5 p.m., with music and treats from 6 to 7 p.m. at Insideout. The walk ends at Warrior's Work and Ben West Gallery, with a talk and door prize drawing at 7 p.m.
The painting continues Sept. 27 until 3 p.m. Paintings from the previous days will be on display at the senior center from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Judging is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., which is closed to the public. There is an artists' reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the senior center. It is free and open to the public.
Sept. 28, artists have from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in downtown Hill City to create a painting. Previous days' paintings will be on display from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the senior center. At the end of the day, all of the artwork will be auctioned, with 30 percent of the proceeds going to the Hill City Club for Boys and Girls.