Performances for the Presidential Comedy Festival will run April 18-20 in Rapid City.
The two-day first round of the comedy competition will have comedians performing April 18-19 starting at 7 p.m. each evening at the Hotel Alex Johnson. The top eight comics from those days will perform in the semifinals starting at 4 p.m. April 20 at the Performing Arts Center, with the final four comedians going for the $7,000 grand prize starting at 8 p.m., according to presidentialcomedyfestival.com.
The list of 24 comedians scheduled to compete include Kris Covi, a Nebraska native who was a finalist in the World Series of Comedy in 2017 in Las Vegas; Helen Reicher, who has been a semifinalist in the KC Comedy Festival and was a finalist three straight years in the Wichita Funniest Person Contest; and Nancy Norton, the only female to ever win the Boston Comedy Festival.
Local talent in the competition includes Kevin Phillips and Darryl Knight, both of Rapid City, and South Dakota natives Talon Saucerman and Adam Wilka.
Tickets for the first two nights are $25 with a $2.50 fee, while tickets for the finals are $35 plus the fee. Tickets for all three days are $77.50. To purchase tickets, go to presidentialcomedyfestival.com.