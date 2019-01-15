The 2019 officers for the Rapid City Arts Council have been announced.
According to a press release, the officers, who were elected during the group’s December meeting, are:
• Katie LeClair, board of directors president; LeClair served as treasurer in 2018
• Desi Schoeneweis, vice president; Schoeneweis is an artist and a professor at Black Hills State University
• Chance Whelchel, secretary; Whelchel, who owns Perfect Hanging Gallery, was secretary last year as well
• Paula Wing, treasurer; Wing is an accountant
“We are very excited for what 2019 will bring for the Rapid City Arts Council, and are very grateful for the new additions to both staff and Board of Directors,” LeClair said in a press release. “Our mission is to champion inclusive, innovative, and inspired arts opportunities to enrich the communities we serve.”