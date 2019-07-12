The Rapid City Arts Council is asking for submissions from in the Black Hills region who collect artwork.
A news release from the Dahl Arts Center says it's a first for the Arts Council. The submissions will be used to create and exhibit based on fine arts and crafts collected by locals.
"We want to see your artwork from artists near and far," the release says.
The show will include fine arts, fine crafts, jewelry, handmade furniture and folk art of all mediums. People or families can submit up to 10 pieces or images, and there are no size restrictions. Artists can't submit their own work.
It will be on display from Sept. 27 through Jan. 25, 2020. There will be a collectors and artists reception from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 27.
Submissions are limited to collectors in the Black Hills; applications are online at thedahl.org/blackhillscollects.html to submit your application. Submissions are due by Aug. 19.