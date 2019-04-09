Try 3 months for $3

The Rapid City Central High Theatre production of “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” will hit the stage April 11-13 at the school’s performing arts theatre.

Based on the first novel of the popular Narnia book series created by C.S. Lewis, the story follows four children who go to a land of magic through a wardrobe and get caught in a battle between the White Witch and the lion Aslan.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. each night and last 90 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission. Reserved tickets are $5 each; to purchase tickets, call the Central activities office at 605-394-4041 or go to the theatre’s box office one hour before the performances.

