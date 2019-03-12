The kick-off for the 20th Readiatrics Book Drive will be part of a reading event starting at 11 a.m. March 16 at the Racing Magpie Studios, 406 Fifth St. in Rapid City.
The event will be held in conjunction with the Bird Cage Book Store, according to a news release.
The Readiatrics event will start at 11 a.m. and have free books for the first 100 children in attendance as well as snacks and book readings.
The Bird Cage Book Store will have activities for children and adults alike beginning at noon, including an appearance by writer Joseph Marshall. The reading group will have shared poetry at “Free The Bird Poetry and Blue Chair Acoustics” from 2-3:30 p.m. with poetry shining a light on women in honor of Women in History Month.
For more information, go to readiatrics.org, call 605-341-5940 or email ddrewlerdal@gmail.com.