One of country music's most successful bands, Shenandoah, will perform in Sturgis this week.
Their show starts at 8 p.m. July 18 at the Loud American Roadhouse under the Budweiser Pavilion; concert is for age 21 and up.
Shenandoah rose to prominence in the 1990s, with a pantheon of hits including "Two Dozen Roses," "I Want to Be Loved Like That," "Next to You, Next to Me," "The Church on Cumberland Road," "Darned if I Don't" and "See if I Care."
At the end of 1997, lead singer Marty Raybon left the group and it disbanded. In 2000, former Shenandoah members Jim Seales, Mike McGuire, Stan Munsey and Rocky Thacker got the band back together. In 2014, after a 17-year hiatus, Marty Raybon rejoined the group as its lead singer; now he and McGuire are the two remaining founding members in the band.
You have free articles remaining.
In 2018, Shenandoah released its first new album in 20 years, "Reloaded." The album fuses the familiar sound of Marty Raybon's distinct vocals with fresh touches, like Michael Ray's contribution on "That's Where I Grew Up." Another single, "Little Bit of Livin'" is classic Shenandoah.
The Grammy, Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association award-winning group is on its 30th anniversary tour, which they have extended and added shows to due to the strong response and high attendance from fans.
Tickets to their Sturgis show are $25 and are available at homeslice.webconnex.com/Shenandoah.