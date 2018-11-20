A new song being compared to one from decades ago felt good to Marty Raybon.
The Shenandoah lead singer was recently talking with a fan after one of the band’s concerts and was asked which of their newest tunes was played. When Raybon mentioned “Little Bit of Livin’” as one of the band’s most-recent efforts that they performed, the fan thought that was one of the band’s older songs.
For Raybon, that exchange was heartening that the band still had a hold on what people want to hear.
“That’s always a good thing when you feel that what you think will work works,” Raybon said in an interview with Compass.
The band, a staple at the top of the country-song charts in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, earlier this year released the reunited group’s first new album in 20 years and saw it find instant success and continued to play concerts nationwide after starting a 30th-anniversary tour last year. Shenandoah brings that momentum to Deadwood when they perform at the Deadwood Mountain Grand on Dec. 15.
From 1989 to 1994, Shenandoah had nearly permanent residence on Billboard’s Country Songs charts. The band produced five No. 1 hits in that span, songs such as “Next to You, Next to Me,” “The Church on Cumberland Road” and “If Bubba Can Dance (I Can Too).” Those five songs are part of their 15 top-10 hits in their history. They also corralled Grammy and Country Music Association awards in 1995 for “Somewhere in the Vicinity of the Heart,” the group’s collaboration with Allison Krauss.
Raybon, who co-founded the group in 1984, was with Shenandoah until 1997, and then rejoined the band in 2014. The new album that came out of that reunion, “Reloaded,” is made up mostly of live versions of their classics played during concerts in 2017 as well as some new songs.
Raybon said the band’s purpose was to get new music out there and show that it wasn’t done. The album-buying public backed that up. “Reloaded” was released in March, according to tasteofcountry.com, and debuted in the top 20 on Billboard’s Country Album sales chart.
“Really, honestly, it was unbelievable. It really was,” Raybon said of the album’s successful debut.
Shenandoah is in the process of doing another album, Raybon said, and next year, Shenandoah will continue touring and, in a sign of the demand the band is in, already has a lot of dates lined up. Raybon said when he came back to the band four years ago, the group’s management wasn’t getting its calls returned. Now, management is the one getting called.
“That’s an awfully, awfully, awfully good feeling,” Raybon said.