Rapid City is bringing a little bit of Broadway to town, with the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center's 32nd Broadway Series.
This year's series starts with "The Simon & Garfunkel Story," a concert-style theater show about Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.
Together, as the folk-rock duo of Simon and Garfunkel, they recorded enduring songs like "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Scarborough Fair," "The Sound of Silence," and "Mrs. Robinson." But before they were one of America's most iconic teams, they were just two kids from Queens, New York.
You have free articles remaining.
The shows are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 and 17 in the fine arts theater of the civic center. Tickets are $49.50 to $59.50, depending on seats, and are available at gotmine.com or 1-800-GOT-MINE.
Other shows in this year's series are:
- "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." The beloved TV holiday special soars off the small screen and onto the stage. Shows are at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 7.
- "Million Dollar Quartet." See the stage version inspired by the famous joint recording session of music legends Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley. Shows are at 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 8.
- "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." A jukebox musical that tells the true story of King’s rise to stardom. 7:30 p.m. April 10, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. April 11.
- "Chicago": Set amid the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, "Chicago" is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to leave her. 7:30 p.m. June 5, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. June 6.