Pajama Jam Pub Crawl
Enjoy going from bar to bar in the comfort of your own pajamas. This free event starts at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 in downtown Rapid City; start by getting a card at any participating establishment and then making a qualifying purchase of food or drink at each stop. The first 200 participants get a free T-shirt. Establishments on the crawl include Wobbly Bobby, Independent Ale House, The Brass Rail Lounge, Paddy O’Neill’s, Lost Cabin Beer Co., and Firehouse Brewing Company. Firehouse is the final stop on the crawl. Elaine Romero-Douglas will perform live music from 3-4 p.m., followed by the River Liffey Boys from 4-7 p.m. Find the event on Facebook or call 348-1915 for more information.
The Two Tracks
This Sheridan, Wyoming-based band will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23 in the next installment of the Miner Music Series at Miner Brewing Company in Hill City. The Two Tracks combines numerous music styles — including country, rock, folk and bluegrass — and has released two albums. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the event at the brewery’s tap room. To purchase tickets, go to prairieberry.com or call 574-9635.
Rodney Carrington
A crowd favorite at the Deadwood Mountain Grand, the comedian and singer who has sold millions of albums and toured around the world returns to the DMG at 8 p.m. Feb. 23. Tickets range from $39 to $59 apiece and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-907-GRAND.
Chris Brubeck’s Triple Play
Brubeck, the son of jazz legend Dave Brubeck, will lead his trio into the Black Hills for two shows. The group will play at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 at the Belle Fourche Area Community Center. Season tickets for Center of the Nations concerts are $90 for families, $40 for adults, and $25 for students at centerofthenationconcerts.com. Single tickets for attendees who live more than 75 miles away from Belle Fourche are $10 apiece at the door. On Feb. 25, the group will play at 7:30 p.m. at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center’s Fine Arts Theatre in Rapid City as part of the Rapid City Concert Association’s series. Tickets the night of the concert are $25 apiece. Season memberships are $90 for adults, $25 for college students, and $5 for kids through high school age. Go to rapidcityconcertassociation.com for more information.
Wrangler Team Roping Championships
The action for this free event will start at 3 p.m. Feb. 22 and run through 8 p.m. Feb. 24 at the James Kjerstad Event Center on the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City. Go to wranglertrc.com or centralstatesfair.com for more information.
Beat the Winter Blues Concert
Get away from the cold and snow with a night of music at 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Mueller Civic Center in Hot Springs. Musical acts scheduled to perform include Wyatt Ellis, Terry Deines, Maria March and Steve Thorpe. Admission is $5 per person. For more information, go to hotsprings-sd.com.