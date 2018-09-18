Preservation Thursday: How We Discovered The Mammoth Site
Learn about how the mammoth site was found at Hot Springs, as well as the people who helped out in the project, by Daniel Hanson, one of the site’s founders. Admission is by donation. The event is at noon Thursday, Sept. 20, in the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center at 150 Sherman St. in Deadwood. Go to deadwoodhistory.com for more information.
Willy Wonka
The most-famous fictional candy maker in the world comes to life via the Black Hills Community Theatre for six shows starting Sept. 21 at the Performing Arts Center in Rapid City. Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 21-22 and 28-29, with Sunday shows at 2 p.m. Sept. 23 and 30. Tickets are $28 per adult, $26 per military member or senior age 62 or older, and $21 per student through college with a student ID. There also are group ticket discounts available. Go to bhct.org for more information, or call 605-394-1786 or email to boxoffice@performingartsrc.org.
Sturgis Offroad Rally
This second-annual event will run Sept. 21-23 starting at Jackpine Gypsies Event Center, 1216 Short Track Road. Sept. 21 events include orienteering, challenge, obstacle course, hill climb and group rides. On Sept. 22, registrants can do a poker run, drag and HASH races, an ATV/UTV parade, and a show-and-shine. The final day of activities features group rides, an ATV/UTV motocross, and awards. Register online and get more information at officialsturgisevents.com. Full-package registration is $65 and $20 per passenger, with free registration for children 12 and younger. Separate registrations for individual events also are available.
Free National Park Day
All day on Sept. 22, you can visit any of the region’s national parks for the price of zero dollars. This is one of four days annually in which there are no admission fees for visiting a national park, along with Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday, the opening day of National Park Week, and National Public Lands Day. They’re waiting for you at the Badlands, Jewel Cave, Wind Cave, and Devils Tower. There still is a fee for cave tours. Go to nps.gov for more information.
Mount Rushmore Half Marathon 2018
In this race, things escalate quickly in a very literal sense. In the race’s first mile, runners will go up about 200 feet in elevation, making it a running event that delivers challenges as well as scenery. The race will start at 6:30 a.m. Sept. 22 in Keystone and end at Ghost Canyon Dude Ranch. Cost to register is $139. To register or for more information, find the race on vacationraces.com.
Harvest Fest 2018
Fall gets kicked off in Spearfish on Sept. 22 with this extravaganza. An antique car show will be among the highlights. There also will be baked-goods contests — including one featuring apple pies — plenty of food and crafts, and deals from the city’s businesses. The entertainment lineup includes Anthony Tripp, Riley Weselowski, Kids & Company Dance, Country Express, BHSU Beeline, and Spearfish Martial Arts. Visit downtownspearfish.com for additional information.