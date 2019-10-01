Run Crazy Horse
The Run Crazy Horse marathon, half marathon and marathon relay is Oct. 5-6 in the Southern Hills.
There's a Fast 5K on Oct. 5; registration is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm. at the Boys and Girls Club in Hill City, with a Kids 1K at 12:45 p.m. at Tracy Hall Park in Hill City.
On Oct. 6, start line buses leave from Palmer Gulch and Ranger Field in Hill City at 7 a.m., and the marathon, half-marathon and marathon relay start at 8 a.m. The races start in the shadow of Crazy Horse Memorial and finish in Hill City.
To register or for more information, visit runcrazyhorse.com or call 390-6137.
Experience the paranormal
Learn the history behind the darker stories associated with the historic Adams House on an exclusive 90-minute paranormal investigation of one of Deadwood’s most haunted sites.
Deadwood History Inc. and Black Hills Paranormal Investigations will host Paranormal Investigations of the Historic Adams House on Oct. 4-5, 11-12 and 18-19 in Deadwood.
Participants will search for paranormal activity using special equipment, and the investigations team will discuss documenting and analyzing the results of possible paranormal phenomena.
Investigations are at 6, 7:30, 9, and 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 and the price includes a T-shirt. You must be at least 12 years old to participate. Ages 12-16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Psychic readings with Heart & Soul Healing Arts will be available following each paranormal investigation in the gentlemen’s smoking room for $20 per person. Participants must be adults and advance reservations are required. Purchase tickets online at DeadwoodHistory.com or call 722-4800 for more information.
Dinner and a murder
Join an evening of food and fun in Deadwood as the 1876 Theater Troupe serves dinner and acts out the Murder of Miss Kitty LeRoy, singer and dancer extraordinaire. Guess the killer for a chance to win a bottle of Deadwood wine.
You have free articles remaining.
There is live dinner music by Marvin Barry, and a meal catered by Cheyenne Crossing Restaurant. It starts at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12 and 19 at the Deadwood Comfort Inn, Banquet Room 225. Tickets are $50 and available at deadwood1876theater.com or 580-5799.
Cruising for caffeine
The sixth annual Caffeine Cruise continues until Oct. 12.
Buy a passport and explore some of your favorite parts of town for caffeinated drinks. Passports are $35, and available online at bit.ly/2mjehNE or at Bethany Christian Services, Alternative Fuel, Celtic Connections, Cream LLC, Dunn Brothers Coffee, Fork Real Community Café, Harriet and Oak, Perky Pine Cafe and Scheels.
Funds will support Safe Families for Children, which recruits volunteer families to take in children whose parents are experiencing a temporary crisis. The host families care for the children until the parents or guardians regain stability.
Fun run in Custer
The public is invited to participate in the Betina Basso Fun Run/Walk on Oct. 5. The one-mile run/walk starts at 10 a.m. at Regional Health Custer Hospital Healing Gardens.
The Fun Run/Walk celebrates Physical Therapy Month and honors longtime physical therapist Betina Basso, who died July 13 at age 45.
Betina was a pediatric physical therapist from 2001 to 2019 at Regional Health Custer Hospital, and received the Regional Leadership Award in 2015.
There will also be physical therapy-related door prizes and a celebration of movement. For more information, contact Danielle Wheeler at 440-0965.
Art in Alzada
The 30th annual Alzada Cowboy Poetry, Music and Art Show is Oct. 6 at the Alzada Community Hall in Alzada, Mont. It will also celebrate the Alzada Community Hall turning 90 years old.
The building opens at 10 a.m. to see the artwork, and a free program of poetry and music starts at 1 p.m. and usually continues until about 5 p.m. The Alzada Community Club, with help from many community members, will serve lunch all day with the proceeds used for yearly expenses and maintenance. Door prizes will be given.
Anyone interested in performing or showing artwork can contact Gay Arpan at (406) 828-4517 or Chris Maupin (307) 467-5260 or cmaupin@rtconnect.net.