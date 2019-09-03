{{featured_button_text}}

Dinner and a show

090319-com-sixpicks

Pat Steele and Phyllis Stotz rehearse their parts in "Do You Remember?" 

The comedic play "Do You Remember?" will debut in Custer this month. 

Written by Custer's Wally Steele, the four-person comedy will be presented at the Custer Senior Center as a dinner theater fundraiser for the senior center. 

There will be two performances. The first is 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, and the second at 6 p.m. Sept. 13. 

Advance tickets only. Tickets are $25 and are available by calling Phyllis Stotz at 695-8014 or the Custer Senior Center at 673-2708. 

Craft beer 

090319-com-sixpicks2

Sundance, Wyo., is hosting its sixth annual beer festival on Sept. 7.

Beer lovers can head downtown from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. to try craft brews from South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana and Colorado. There will also be food, music, entertainment for children, and a chance to vote for the best beer and brewery. 

It is $25 per adult (age 21 and up) participating in the beer tasting. Entry fee includes a glass, beer tasting and wristband and ballots. Children and adults not drinking can attend for free. Tickets are available at the event, cash only. 

Fairy tales come alive

090813-nws-storybook008.JPG

Timmy Scott, 5, peaks his head through the dragon tunnel Saturday during Once Upon a Festival at Storybook Island.

It's a busy weekend at Storybook Island in Rapid City. 

On Sept. 6 is the Princess and Pirates Ball, an adult-only banquet that serves as one of the Rapid City park's annual fundraisers. It includes catered dinner and a silent auction, and is from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Storybook Island. Tickets must be bought in advance, and are $50 per person or $300 for a table of eight. Ticket are available at www.storybookisland.org/events-storybook-island

That leads into the park's annual, two-day Once Upon a Festival. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8, there will be extra vendors in the park, carnival games, and other special activities. Tickets to get into the park are $3 per person; ticketed games are $1 each or 30 tickets for $25. 

Shake a leg

040508.Polka3.jpg (copy)

Check out the Polkapalooza this weekend at the Palmer Gulch campground.

Practice your polka moves — the annual Black Hills Polkapalooza is Sept. 6-7 at Palmer Gulch, hosted by Mount Rushmore Resort, near Hill City.

Each night from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., attendees can sample authentic German food and drink, listen to polka bands and show off their dancing skills. 

Admission is $5 per person per night. 

Go All In

090419-dwd-motocross

Deadwood All In Freestyle Motocross show is set for Sept. 7 at the Days of '76 Deadwood Event Center.

Deadwood All In Freestyle Motocross show is coming back for the second year in a row, on Sept. 7 at the Days of '76 Deadwood Event Center.

The event will feature riders from Nitro Circus, X-Games, Winter X Games, Red Bull X Fighters and Nitro World Games. Top riders from around the world include James Carter (@carterfmx), who attended school in Rapid City. Professionals fly over a 75-foot gap from metal take off ramps 35-plus feet in the air, tackling big tricks. 

The gates open at 4:30 p.m. and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $11-$26, depending on seats, and are available at blackhillsvacations.tix.com.

Super Swap

0913-Septembercalendar022.JPG (copy)

The 37th annual Black Hills Super Swap Meet and Car Corral is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City.

Bring your vehicle or extra parts to sell at the Car Corral. It is $10 per vehicle in advance or $20 per vehicle at the gate the morning of the event, to sell a car, pickup, motorcycle, boat, snowmobile, recreational vehicle, etc. Minus the entry fee, sellers keep the entire cost of the sale. 

Admission to the public is free. The event will be held rain or shine. 

