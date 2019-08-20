Post-rally picnic
Now that the roar of the 79th annual Sturgis motorcycle rally has faded, the community will host its annual post-rally Community Appreciation Picnic on Aug. 21.
A barbecue picnic is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Harley-Davidson Rally Point in downtown Sturgis, 2001 Harley-Davidson Way. There will be live music by Outer Vibe, a three-member, multi-instrumentalist rock band based in Nashville, Tenn.
The event is free.
The history of Hugh
The fifth annual Hugh Glass Rendezvous is Aug. 22-25 in Lemmon.
Glass, a fur trapper and frontiersman, trekked across 200 miles of wilderness after being mauled by a grizzly bear somewhere south of present-day Lemmon and left for dead by his fur trading party. The event is held at the Hugh Glass Recreation Area.
Events start Thursday with an opening ceremony and reception from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., which will include a raffle. Tickets are required, and are $30. They are available at The Dakota Herald or the Grand River Museum.
Friday's activities are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and include camping and cooking activities for people dressed in period clothes, black powder shoots and other contests. Saturday's events start at 7 a.m. with the Hugh Glass Dash registration, and the race starting at 8 a.m. There will also be other activities until 6 p.m., including children's games, horse and wagon rides and contests. On Sunday, there is a non-denominational service at 8 a.m. to finish out the weekend.
To register for the event, visit hughglassrendezvous.com/registration.
Country for a cause
Country artist Paul Bogart will headline a benefit concert at 8 p.m. on Aug. 24 in Hulett, Wyo.
Bogart's concert is part of the community's annual Ride a Horse, Feed a Cowboy benefit event from Aug. 23-25. Every year, the event chooses someone from the region who needs help with a medical-related expense. All of the money raised from the event goes to that person or family.
This year's recipient is Ryan Neiman, who was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) on the tongue, and has gone through chemotherapy and radiation treatments.
The benefit will also include a rough stock rodeo, auction, dance and barbecue. A Wild West Show on Friday night kicks off the weekend. On Saturday, the rodeo starts at 1 p.m., followed by the Darin Noyce Memorial Wild Ride and a barbecue at 5 p.m. There will be biscuits and gravy and bloody Marys on Sunday.
All events are at the Hulett Rodeo Grounds. For more information, visit the group's Facebook page at bit.ly/2OYNnIf.
Made of steel
"Steel Magnolias" continues this week at Black Hills Playhouse in Custer State Park.
Experience the bittersweet story of six women who face life together with sass, strength and love.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21, 22, 23 and 24 and at 2 p.m. Aug. 20, 21 and 25. Tickets are available online at blackhillsplayhouse.com, or at the playhouse box office.
Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors/military, $26 for students with identification and $16 for youth 18 and under. There is a $5 convenience fee for online orders. A Custer State Park pass is also required for all vehicles.
Xtreme entertainment
The Central States Fair continues until Aug. 25 at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City.
For Grandstand entertainment, Chase Rice with Parmalee will finish off the Black Hills Energy Concert Series at 7 p.m. today.
At 7 p.m. Aug. 22, the fair will host the first-ever Xtreme Broncs Finals in the Grandstand Arena. The inaugural national championship saddle-bronc event is sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and will be filmed and broadcast at a later date on CBS.
Tickets for the Xtreme Broncs Finals are $7 for children ages 7-12 and $38 for adult general admission. Tickets can also be purchased as part of broader packages for multiple fair events.
The Range Days PRCA Rodeo is at 7 p.m. Aug. 21, 23 and 24.
Besides the Xtreme Broncs Finals and Range Days Rodeo, the fair will feature its usual carnival and other offerings. Tickets and a full schedule are available at centralstatesfair.com.
Fiddles and friends
South Dakota Public Broadcasting is hosting two live concerts in August, including one in Rapid City.
"Fiddles & Friends" is at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 in the Historic Theater of the Performing Arts Center, 601 Columbus St., Rapid City. It will feature South Dakota fiddlers Kenny Putnam, Tom Schaefer and Owen DeJong.
The set list includes tunes to help celebrating the new Ken Burns’ Country Music documentary series and the fiddlers three will be joined by Americana artist Jami Lynn.
There will be another performance East River, at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Strawbale Winery, 47215 257th St., Renner.
Tickets are $25 each and include one beverage. They are available online at SDPB.org/Fiddles or at the door.