A pickin' party
The Black Hills Bluegrass Association is hosting a Fall Bluegrass Roundup "jam camp/pickin' party" this weekend at the Rush No More Campground, Interstate 90 exit 37 near Sturgis.
Saturday starts with a band scramble, where people sign up for the instrument they play (acoustic instrument or voice). Names are drawn at random at 2 p.m. to form bands. Bands will have about three hours to rehearse three or four songs and pick a band name.
Dinner is at 5 p.m. Bands will each perform a couple songs after the meal. Sign up for the band scramble in advance at info@blackhillsbluegrass.com.
On Sunday, breakfast starts around 8 a.m. Contact Rush No More to make a reservation for the meals. The event is free, except for campsites or meals.
Contact Rush No More Campground to reserve a campsite or cabin by email at info@rushnomore.com or phone at 347-2916.
Fall art show
Black Hills Art Association will hold its annual Fall Art Show and Sale on Sept. 21-22.
The show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in Studio 621, at 621 Main St. in Spearfish. The display features artwork by local artists in a variety of media including painting, sculpture, jewelry, pottery, photography, and fiber.
Entries in the Children’s Art Contest, sponsored by BHAA, will be included in the show. The artwork from fifth graders in Spearfish and Sturgis public schools will be on display, and there will be a raffle of artwork donated by BHAA artists to support the Children’s Art Contest. The show is free and open to the public.
Constitution Week
In honor of Constitution Week Sept. 17-23, the Black Hills Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor several community events.
There is a performance by “Dolley Madison,” portrayed by Diana Glover, from noon to 12:30 p.m. today at the Rapid City Public Library's Community Room.
Also during the week, First United Methodist Church will ring its bells downtown at 4 p.m. in honor of the 1787 signing of the U.S. Constitution; Books-A-Million bookstore will display books relating to the Constitution; and Peter Vodenka, author of Journey for Freedom, will tell his story of escaping communist Czechoslovakia during an 11 a.m. presentation Sept. 21 at the Rapid City Library’s Hoyt Room.
You have free articles remaining.
Run for Gage
The fifth annual "Sheriff" 5K/3K Community Run will honor the memory of Black Hills State University student-athlete Gage McSpadden, of Rawlins, Wyo., who died in 2015.
This year’s event is Sept. 21 in Spearfish City Park across from the pavilion. It starts with a 1K Kids Race for ages 10 and under followed by the 3K/5K. Registration for the kids race is $5, and all entered receive a coupon for a cup of ice cream at Leones’ Creamery.
Registration for the 3K/5K is a $15 minimum donation for students and $20 for community members. Registration forms can be picked up at the information desk in the Young Center or on the day of the race/walk from 6:15-7 a.m. in front of the pavilion.
Vital organ returns
A free concert featuring musicians from both Hot Springs and Custer will celebrate the recent repair of the Allen Organ.
The concert starts at 2 p.m. Sept. 22 at the Custer Community Church.
The featured organist, Tracy Bastian, will perform a variety of pieces, from a Bach toccata to “Bohemian Rhapsody.” He will also play the 1882 reed organ at the church, an organ saved during the 1950 fire that had destroyed the building.
Sharon Hanson will play organ/piano hymn arrangements with Lois Wells, and The Our Redeemer Lutheran church’s organist, Roberta Fischesser, will play a piano/organ duet with Wells.
Singers include Grace and Finn Bartlett, Tom Pekarna, Kathy Larson, Paul and Nancy Nettinga. Hunter Rice, senior at Custer High School, will play his trumpet.
Celebrate ag on the square
Learn where your food comes from at the first annual AgriCulture on the Square event in Rapid City.
The event, which is free, is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 21 at Main Street Square. Attendees can learn about agriculture, including the impact it has on everyday life, innovations and technologies, and career opportunities.
Meet local people who are involved in agriculture while enjoying live music, demonstrations and animals. Prize drawings will be held throughout the day and South Dakota State University ice cream will be served.