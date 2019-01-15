Try 1 month for 99¢
SD Shakespeare Fest

The South Dakota Shakespeare Festival is looking for performers for its summer production.

 Photo provided

VERMILLION — Performers are wanted for the South Dakota Shakespeare Festival, according to a news release.

The event is looking for non-Equity performers for the outdoor production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream set for June 6-9 in Prentis Park in Vermillion. Rehearsals run May 13 to June 5 at the Warren M. Lee Center for Fine Arts and Prentis Park.

Professional actors, actor/musicians and teaching artists are wanted for paid positions on a four-week contract. Music will be part of the production; performers should have some optional bars of a song prepared. Eligibility for local housing and a stipend for travel is available.

Music is incorporated throughout the production.

Do not send unsolicited video auditions. Auditions will be held in these dates and locations:

• Park Square’s General Auditions, Jan. 18 at 20 W. Seventh Place in St. Paul, Minnesota; a Shakespeare or classical monologue has to be in the audition package; callbacks will be held Jan. 19; more information and registration is at: minnesotaplaylist.com/classified/general-auditions-are-back-at-park-square-theatre

• New Native Theatre, Jan. 20; sides will be provided; Shakespeare monologue is optional; email to rhiana.yazzie@yahoo.com to sign up for an appointment

• Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, Jan. 22-23 in Sioux Falls; go to kcactf5.org/professional-auditions-and-interviews.html for information and registration

• Warren M. Lee Center for Fine Arts, Feb. 18 in Vermillion; two contrasting Shakespeare monologues are required; email to Katie.Meirose@coyotes.usd.edu for an appointment

For more information, go to SDShakespearefestival.org.

