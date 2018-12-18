Try 1 month for 99¢
Star magician Reza will perform in Deadwood in March, with tickets now on sale.

 Courtesy photo

DEADWOOD | Tickets for Reza, a nationally touring magician and a Brookings native, at the Deadwood Mountain Grand are on sale.

Reza’s show — “Edge of Illusion,” which is a fixture in Branson, Missouri — will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2.

According to his website, Reza has appeared on TV networks such as A&E, MTV, PBS, The CW, Telemundo and Reelz. He was voted Branson’s Magician of the Year in 2016, according to joplinglobe.com.

His illusions include a recreation of a legendary Houdini stunt, going through the blades of a running industrial fan, and a helicopter appearance on the stage, a press release says.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-907-GRAND.

