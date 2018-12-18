DEADWOOD | Tickets for Reza, a nationally touring magician and a Brookings native, at the Deadwood Mountain Grand are on sale.
Reza’s show — “Edge of Illusion,” which is a fixture in Branson, Missouri — will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 2.
According to his website, Reza has appeared on TV networks such as A&E, MTV, PBS, The CW, Telemundo and Reelz. He was voted Branson’s Magician of the Year in 2016, according to joplinglobe.com.
His illusions include a recreation of a legendary Houdini stunt, going through the blades of a running industrial fan, and a helicopter appearance on the stage, a press release says.
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or by calling 877-907-GRAND.