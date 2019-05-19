A Sturgis youth won this year's Peg Sagen People’s Choice Award for the 15th Annual Dahl Mountain Photo Exhibit and Competition.
Erin Bender won the award for her photograph titled "Secret Garden," of Johnston Canyon in Banff Provincial Park, Alberta, Canada.
“This area is called the “Hidden Cave” by locals due to the fact it is not only off the Johnston Canyon Trail but actually below it. Since this photo was shot, this off-trail excursion has been blocked off as it has been deemed “hazardous” to the public. When I found out my parents were going to let me go to Banff (I was seventeen at the time), this was the number one scene on my bucket list. I feel so lucky to have been able to see this sight and photograph it just months before it was closed down to the public,” Bender said in a news release from the Dahl.
Bender competed in the Youth (18 and younger) category.
The People’s Choice award was created in honor of former Rapid City Journal editor Peg Sagen, who helped launch the annual competition and exhibit.
Sponsored by the Rapid City Journal, Rapid City Arts Council and Black Hills State University, the annual contest celebrates mountain culture by soliciting photography from experienced and amateur photographers.