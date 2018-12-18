The Rapid City Arts Council and Rapid City Journal are asking for submissions for the 15th annual Dahl Mountain Photo Competition + Exhibit.
Categories at the exhibit will be Youth (18-younger), Adult Amateur/Hobbyist, and Adult Experienced/Professional. Judging will be for first, second and third places in each category and a Best in Show Award. There also will be the Peg Sagan People’s Choice Award given out at the completion of the exhibit, which will run from March 1 through April 20 at the Dahl Mountain Culture Festival.
The deadline for submission is Monday, Jan. 21. To submit items for consideration, go to thedahl.org/dahlmtnphoto.html.