The area’s community theater is about to get cheeky.
Black Hills Community Theatre will present “The Full Monty” starting March 22 at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City.
Based on the Oscar-nominated 1997 film, this Tony Award-nominated show features six down-on-their-luck Buffalo, New York steelworkers who see their wives at a “Girls’ Night Out” that involves male strippers and decide to get in on the act to make some money.
Choosing to put this play together was an easy decision for Artistic Director Zach Curtis.
“We did this show at my last theater. It's a popular title, and a lot of theaters around the country have done it, so when it came time to pick the shows for this season, I just threw that one in the ring and a lot of people were interested in the idea,” he said.
A committee is put together and ideas for shows are presented to the theater’s Board of Directors, where they are considered for the upcoming year’s lineup. Curtis said the committee was a little worried about this show because they had never performed it before, so he used his knowledge of previously performing it to ease everyone's mind.
Once the lineup is set, BHCT hires local actors for all of their shows and builds their own sets for each performance. They perform five shows every season, in addition to shows for their Dinner Theater fundraiser show and performances with the Cherry Street Players.
Theatergoers can expect something out of the ordinary.
“It's not your typical happy-go-lucky musical and it's not your dark drama. It's this sort of weird hybrid of serious and fun. I think it surprises a lot of people in the audience because you’re not expecting it to hit home so much, and you can usually identify with somebody in the show pretty easily,” Curtis said.
“The Full Monty” contains adult situations and language, and brief nudity, according to the BHCT website.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. March 22-23, 29, and 30, and 2 p.m. March 24 and 31. Tickets are $28 for adults, $26 for seniors, and military, and $21 for students. For more information, call 605-394-1786, go to bhct.org, or visit the box office at the Performing Arts Center.