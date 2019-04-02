One of American entertainment’s favorite things is “The Sound of Music.”
The musical’s popularity has gone well beyond its stage origins, with the first of the original Broadway production’s 1,443 performances coming on Nov. 16, 1959, according to playbill.com. It’s even lived past the 1965 film, which won five Oscars including best picture according to imdb.com and grossed more than $158 million in domestic movie theaters — an amount that would be the equivalent of almost $1.3 billion in 2019 dollars, boxofficemojo.com says.
In the modern era, “The Sound of Music” conquered television. A live adaption of the musical was broadcast on NBC in 2013 and drew nearly 19 million viewers, making it the most-watched TV musical of all time, USA Today reported.
The eternally popular tale of the von Trapp family in Austria as World War II looms gets to take over the Black Hills this week when “The Sound of Music” national tour comes to the Fine Arts Theatre at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City for three shows April 5-6.
Even with the musical’s ubiquity in popular culture, it can still find ways to seem new.
For Jill-Christine Wiley, who plays the lead part of Maria in the national-tour production, the show has circled back for her in her acting life. She played Marta von Trapp as a child, then understudied as Leisl as a teenager.
The role of Maria has brought its challenges over her previous roles.
“It’s been kind of a transition from, oh I’m a kid I get to learn some harmonies and do the ‘So Long Farewell’ dance that everybody knows and loves into the more, you know, inner meanings of the songs and more in-depth vocals and more challenging vocals Maria has,” Wiley said in a phone interview with Compass magazine.
The tour took about four months off recently, and when it resumed it had some new company members. That gave new voices to the production and new ways to do scenes, Wiley said.
“We’re still discovering and getting the play each night even during the show and trying out new ideas and seeing what lands with the audience or what might help deliver the scene to give the best story, so it’s a good learning experience,” she said.
For the audience, there will be new things to take from the well-worn tale and this production hits on political aspects and how history can repeat itself that makes it topical, Wiley said.
And then, of course, there’s the timeless appeal of the show’s message.
“It’s a show that’s about fighting for what you love and what you believe in,” Wiley said.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on April 5, and 2 and 7:30 p.m. on April 6. Tickets for the event range from $49.50 to $59.50 at gotmine.com. For more information, call 605-394-4111.