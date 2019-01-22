Stand-up talent from around the Black Hills region will wage war this weekend during the Black Hills Comedy Festival, competing for laughs, money and a spot at a nationally based festival this spring.
The event, which will run Jan. 25-26 at VFW Post 1273, is now in its third year and the success of the festival has been great, said Ryan Schendzielos, creative director of West Dakota Improv.
“The response we get just from the community keeps it going,” he said.
The festival has drawn about 15 comedians each year, Schendzielos said.
The opening night of the festival is the first round of competition. The contestants will be put into groups of five and present a 7-minute routine. Three judges will then rate them in various categories.
The surviving six comedians from the first round move on to the next night’s semifinals, where they each do a 10-minute routine. After the final performance, the judges select three contestants for the final round, which will feature a 12-minute routine from each finalist. The winner of the festival receives a $400 grand prize as well as a spot in April’s inaugural Presidential Comedy Festival at the Alex Johnson Hotel in Rapid City.
The comedy styles during the festival are varied, Schendzielos said, with some comedians bringing drier humor, while some deliver darker humor, for example.
“There’s a diverse enough community around here where you get definitely different takes on everything,” he said.
This weekend’s events will flow into the Presidential Comedy Festival, which is set for April 17-20, and will have 32 comedians from across the nation competing for a grand prize of $7,000.
That festival is a product of what has been established by this weekend’s event, Schendzielos said
“It kind of snowballed off of the success we’ve had with the Black Hills Comedy Festival,” he said. “We said, we’ve got this down and run really well with this more local one, let’s try something a little broader.”
Events start at 7 p.m. each night of this weekend’s festival. Tickets are $20 for two nights and can be purchased through a link on the event’s Facebook page.
For more information on the Presidential Comedy Festival, find the event on Facebook or go to presidentialcomedyfestival.com.