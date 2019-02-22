Tickets for the Easton Corbin concert at 8 p.m. July 4 at the Deadwood Mountain Grand are on sale, according to a press release.
Corbin had two No. 1 singles on the Hot Country Songs chart with “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It” in 2010, according to billboard.com. He also had top-10 hits in “Roll With It” and “Lovin’ You Is Fun.” His 2015 album, “About To Get Real,” reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart.
Corbin also has received nominations for Country Music Association Awards and Academy of Country Music Awards among his honors.
“We are thrilled to have one of the hottest young names in country music back at the Grand,” said Susan Kightlinger, general manager of Deadwood Mountain Grand. “It’s Fourth of July weekend and this show will be getting the party started Thursday night.”
Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, by calling 877-907-GRAND, or at the DMG’s box office.
For more information, go to deadwoodmountaingrand.com.