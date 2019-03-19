Country music star Travis Tritt will perform along with opening act The Cadillac Three at the Deadwood Mountain Grand starting at 8 p.m. March 23.
The Grammy Award-winning Tritt has 19 Top 10 hits and sold millions of albums in his near three-decade career. According to billboard.com, he has had 10 albums reach the top 10 of the Top Country Albums chart. He also has had five Hot Country Songs No. 1 tracks: “Best of Intentions,” “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Can I Trust You With My Heart,” and “Foolish Pride.”
Nashville trio The Cadillac Three released their latest album, "Legacy,” in 2017. Previous albums include "The Cadillac Three," and "Bury Me in My Boots.”
“This is going to be quite the night in Deadwood. Travis Tritt has quite the resume and he’ll be sharing the stage with Nashville’s own hitmakers The Cadillac Three,” Susan Kightlinger, Deadwood Mountain Grand general manager, said in a press release. “This will be a grand display of musical genres, and the atmosphere will be incredible.”
General admission tickets are $44 and are available at ticketmaster.com or by calling 605-559-0386.