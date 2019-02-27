Try 3 months for $3

Here are three recently announced concerts at the Deadwood Mountain Grand:

juliojr.jpg

Julio Iglesias Jr. will perform May 11. Ticket prices are to be announced.

May 11: Julio Iglesias Jr. The son of Spanish music star Julio Iglesias and older brother of pop star Enrique Iglesias, Julio Iglesias Jr. will bring his own show "Timeless" to Deadwood. Ticket prices were not available when this edition went to press. 

3doorsdownpic19.jpeg

3 Doors Down will perform Aug. 18. Tickets start at $49.

Aug. 18: 3 Doors Down. Hit singles for this post-grunge rock band include "Kryptonite" and "When I'm Gone." Tickets start at $49.

queenmachine19.jpg

Queen tribute band Queen Machine will perform Oct. 17. Tickets start at $19.

Oct. 17: Queen Machine. Celebrate one of the greatest rock bands of all time with this tribute concert. One of Scandinavia's most popular bands, a press release from the Deadwood Mountain Grand described Queen Machine as one of the best tribute bands in Europe. Tickets start at $19.

Tickets for all Deadwood Mountain Grand concerts are available at ticketmaster.com or the Deadwood Mountain Grand Box Office. Visit deadwoodmountaingrand.com or call 559-0386 for more information.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags