White Canvas Art Co. will host a Victorian Santa photo shoot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 8 at 920 Harley Davidson Way in Rapid City.
The photo shoot is part of the company’s grand opening. Refreshments will be available during the photo shoot.
The event is free, with a free-will offering being taken and art sale collecting proceeds for the Fighting Cancer with Photography program, which focuses on helping families that have children with cancer.
For more information, call 701-516-4781 or email to dustin@WhiteCanvasArtCo.com.