Corb Lund has a song on his 2015 album that would serve as an apt theme for his current status.
The celebrated Canadian country-music artist’s song “Goodbye Colorado” off “Things That Can’t Be Undone” features the narrator bidding farewell to a multitude of western states. Fast-forward to today: Lund is currently in the twilight of his “No Rest for the West” Tour, which will have taken him to 14 states and more than three-dozen markets — almost all of them in the western and Midwestern U.S. — when it wraps up later this month.
Lund told Compass in a recent phone interview that this has been their best American tour ever.
“We toured down here forever and had a couple good ones and a couple crappy ones, but every single show’s been great,” he said. “Finally working.”
Lund and his backing band, the Hurtin’ Albertans, will say hello to Rapid City when the tour hits Hay Camp Brewing Company on Feb. 22.
Lund, a native of Alberta, Canada, brings a strong professional resume to his gig in Rapid City. According to a press release, Lund has three gold records among his nine albums, with his seventh album, “Cabin Fever,” hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Canadian Charts upon its debut. Lund has also collected numerous awards, including honors from the Canadian Country Music Association and the Juno Awards, which were called the Canadian Grammys by forbes.com. Lund also has received positive notices from Rolling Stone and National Public Radio for his work.
His music is informed by the artists he heard while growing up: classic country artists like Jerry Reed, Marty Robbins, Jim Reeves, Roger Miller, Kris Kristofferson and Bobbie Gentry. Lund called the era in which those artists shined the golden age, citing the authenticity they brought to their music.
“I think that there was a lot more genuine feeling in the lyrics,” he said. “I think a lot of those songwriters really meant what they were writing.”
Lund contrasted the authenticity of the vintage sound, when he said most of the singers wrote their own songs, with a lot of the music he hears on the radio today.
“Most of the songwriters now have quote-unquote professionals doing it for them, and, I don’t know, it just doesn’t seem like they’re singing about their lives as much. That’s just my impression,” he said. “Me and all my friends in our scene, we write about things that we care about and try to express ourselves.”
What experiences Lund has to pull from fits in well with the western U.S. He grew up in a multi-generational ranching family, one that originally hailed from Utah and Nevada before moving to Alberta in about 1900 and he described as cattle and rodeo people. He said he also has a brother who works on oil rigs and a friend who is a gravedigger. He maintains regionalism in his music — which he described as raw and old-fashioned — by singing about western culture, prairies and the Rocky Mountain foothills. It also is reflected in the crowds he sees during his shows in the U.S. and Canada.
“We get a lot of real, legitimate sort-of rural people, ranchers and cowboys that come out to the shows in both countries,” Lund said.
Lund has been playing with his backing band for about 15 years, he said, and when they play together they comprise primarily a honky-tonk band that delivers music that is fun to drink beer to. Lund said he prefers playing smaller venues as opposed to the bigger arenas he can fill in Canada.
“In terms of just sheer fun, playing for 300 people at a bar is the best, that’s the most fun you can have in playing music, I think,” he said.
Americana-music artist Branson Anderson is scheduled to open for Lund.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 apiece; find the event on eventbrite.com or go to Hay Camp to purchase.