Let there be light.
The 24th annual Celebration of Light Exhibition for the Northern Plains Watercolor Society is from Aug. 23 to Oct. 19 in the Inez & Milton Shaver Gallery and Lobby Gallery at the Dahl Arts Center in Rapid City.
Approximately 45 new watercolor pieces will showcase a cross-section of works created by about 31 NPWS members, according to a news release from the Rapid City Arts Council, which hosts the event.
“We believe viewers will find delight in the skill and array of subjects each artist displays in their artwork,” Society President Ginny Reinicke said in the release.
Minneapolis artist Suzanne Galloway will judge the works this year.
A reception to mark the exhibit opening is from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Dahl. Galloway will offer a critique of the pieces from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Aug. 23, followed by the announcement of artist awards.
Galloway is a member of the Transparent Watercolor Society of America, Watercolor West, the American Society of Botanical Artists and the Arizona Watercolor Association, and has Signature status in the Southwestern Watercolor Society and the Minnesota Watercolor Society.
She has served in several capacities on the Board of the Minnesota Watercolor Society, and her work has been juried into multiple regional and national competitions. She is on the faculty at the Minnetonka Center for the Arts in Minneapolis, the Sun West Art Group in Arizona and teaches regional workshops and private lessons throughout the United States.
Galloway will give five days of instruction for water color artists, Aug. 24–28, in Rapid City. For more information, visit northernplainswatercolorsociety.com.
The Dahl Arts Center galleries are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged.