It's nearly time for one of the Black Hills' biggest jam sessions.
The annual Black Hills Bluegrass Festival is this weekend, celebrating its 39th year at a new venue. This year's event is June 14-16 at the Rush No More RV Resort and Campground near Sturgis.
About 800 to 1,000 people typically attend over the course of the weekend, according to Carol McConnell, president of the Black Hills Bluegrass Association and chairwoman for the event. The festival includes food, children's activities and workshops — like the one led by Blue Canyon Boys on how to create the harmonies that blend across bluegrass vocals. On Sunday, there is a Gospel Music Show from 10 a.m. to noon.
But the highlight, of course, is the music.
This year's performers are Dave Adkins Band, Midnight Flight, Blue Canyon Boys, The Stanleytones and The Cody Sisters.
Headlining is the Kentucky-based Dave Adkins Band, led by accomplished bluegrass singer/songwriter Adkins. McConnell said Adkins has played the festival before, and he's "an absolute crowd pleaser."
"He’s a very, very dynamic singer and performer," she said. "We’re looking forward to him."
McConnell said event organizers get a mix of styles for the festival — Midnight Flight, for example, performs more traditional bluegrass and bluegrass gospel; Blue Canyon Boys blend different genres with their bluegrass roots.
The first show starts at 6:30 p.m. Friday. There will also be shows at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday. All five of the featured bands will perform at each show, which last about four hours.
"It's really worthwhile," McConnell said.
People can buy a ticket for one show, or a weekend pass for access to all of the events.
In advance, tickets are $18 for a single show, $40 for all day Saturday or $50 for the weekend and are available at blackhillsbluegrass.com. At the gate, tickets are $20 for a single show, $45 for Saturday or $55 for the weekend. Children under 12 get in free. For the Sunday gospel show, there will be a free-will offering.
One of the other highlights of the event are the jam sessions, when musicians get together and play things they haven't rehearsed. Jamming is popular across genres, but particularly common among bluegrass musicians.
McConnell said jam sessions happen spontaneously before, during and after shows all across the campground during the festival.
"People jam whenever or wherever they want to," she said. "It’s kind of like a family reunion, where people can meet up with their friends and get together and play music."
And despite the wet and unpredictable spring weather, McConnell said the shows will go on. While the events are planned to be mostly outside, Rush No More has indoor spaces that can be used in case of inclement weather.
Or for one of those pop-up jam sessions.