The moment Larry Galbraith got the news that his band ASIA was inducted into the South Dakota Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was one he will never forget.
“It was a great feeling. I felt really proud. I thought we deserved to be in, so getting that news, I just felt really happy,” he said.
ASIA is just one of four Black Hills area nominees who were inducted into the 2019 South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame. The ceremony, which took place April 12-13 in Sioux Falls, honored 18 nominees in eight categories, including bands, radio stations, and venues.
The Hall of Fame ceremony was more than just a recognition of the band’s hard work. It was also a chance for them to reunite after nearly four decades apart. The band was formed in early 1977 and predated the UK group of the same name. A legal battle over naming rights caused the group to change their name, and ultimately go their separate ways.
ASIA played a 45-minute set during the ceremony, and Galbraith said it was as if no time had passed. He said the ceremony served as a family reunion-type event for the band.
"When we were together 38 years ago, only one guy was married. Now, we all have our families. My wife and my son were there and the rest of the guys had their families there. It was almost like a family reunion. We're like the grandma and grandpa who created a family of a hundred people. It started with four people and now there are like 20 of us. After we played, we were backstage and all of us got together — our wives, our kids, family members — and took pictures. That actually felt amazing. To have my son see what I used to do was just the best. I'm getting emotional thinking about it," he said.
According to the SDRRMA’s website, ASIA recorded two independently released albums, “ASIA” in 1979, and “Armed to the Teeth” in 1980. The band released two singles, “The Road of Kings” and “Paladin," and got extensive airplay from radio stations throughout the Midwest.
Galbraith described the band's music as hard rock. The group performed original songs, as well as covers of other artists, such as Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and AC/DC.
Galbraith still performs today, playing with his band Cimarron, in bars and venues throughout the Black Hills. He said the music scene in the region has changed quite a bit over the years to accommodate new genres.
"In our day, it was really cut and dry. There was rock and roll over here and country over there and you didn't mix them. Sometimes you didn't even like each other. Now, there's so much crossover and so much variety. We do country and we do rock because that's what your audience likes," he said.
Galbraith's advice to anyone looking into pursuing music is to not take any shortcuts.
"Record yourself and listen to yourself as much as you can. When the crowd comes up and says 'you're the greatest,' don't believe it. Go record yourself and listen to it, and then decide what you need to work on. And if you like a certain kind of music or a certain band, try to do it just like they do it and you'll get better every day."