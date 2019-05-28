Every year, the South Dakota Rock and Roll Music Association Hall of Fame inducts a number of musicians, DJs, promoters, and venues, that have played a part in the music scene of our state. For Vesta Wells-Johnson, having her band Choozy Music as one of this year’s inductees was a moment she is eternally grateful for.
“I know so many people who are already in there and to be in that kind of company is such an honor. We had a really good band at the time and to be recognized for our work was really special,” she said.
Choozy Music was one of 18 nominees in eight categories honored at the 2019 ceremony, held April 12-13 in Sioux Falls. The group got its start in Rapid City in 1974. Original members Wells-Johnson, Will Prines, Tom Sitzler and Bob Stickel played pop/rock chart hits that were easy to dance to and entertaining. The band performed everything from classic rock, oldies, pop, blues and country in clubs, dance halls, colleges, street dances and events in 15 states across the country.
The award ceremony was not only a chance to be honored for their musical contributions, but also served as a reunion for the band, who had not performed together in nearly four decades. Wells-Johnson said the group had just one rehearsal prior to their performance, but when they took the stage, it felt like no time had passed. Performing at the ceremony inspired the band to plan a reunion tour.
“Everything just fell into place so easily. To have all of us together again was pretty exceptional. We're talking about getting the old band back together and maybe playing half a dozen dates a year. Our guitar player lives in Wyoming and our bass player lives in Minnesota, so we'll probably get something between Rapid City and Sioux Falls to make it a little easier to get together,” she said.
Although Wells-Johnson does not perform as much as she did when she was with the band, she is still in awe at how the music scene in the Black Hills has evolved.
“I've always said that we have so much talent in the Black Hills, and we have always had such a variety when it comes to different genres. The misconception is that it’s just country-western and that is so far from the truth. We have so many really good musicians in all genres out here and we've got some great songwriters,” she said.
Her advice to anyone wanting to break into the music industry is to meet and talk to as many musicians as you can.
“Listen to them and take comments from people who've been in the business a long time. If you're a songwriter or a performer, stay true to what is you because even the professionals were told no a lot of times.”