Being a woman in 2019, it is encouraging to see how women have strengthened their position in the past century. March celebrates Women’s History Month, the contributions of women in history and the extraordinary experience of being female in society today.
Rapid City Public Library offers a month-long celebration of trailblazing women through conversations over film, music and passion for community, all delivering practical advice that will empower, enrich and educate.
The exceptional life and career of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been an inspiration for women in the United States and throughout the world. See the documentary “RBG” from 1 p.m. to 2:40 p.m. March 10. An informal discussion over hot tea and doughnuts will follow, led by South Dakota Democracy in Action member Dorothy “Rowdy” Brewick.
Set new intentions for the season ahead and help cleanse your body and mind during Yoga + Essential Oils with Sōl Yoga Collective from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 11.
Start on a journey to new beginnings in a creative, welcoming environment and give Beginning Knitting a try from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 12.
See the film that won 2019’s Academy Award for Best Picture from 6:30 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. March 15. “Green Book” features American classical pianist Don Shirley in the 1960s when African Americans had to rely on “The Negro Motorist Green Book.” The book provided the few safe hotels, motels and businesses that would accept African American guests.
For centuries, female composers were not on equal footing with their male counterparts despite being visionary figures in music history. Celebrate the women who broke classical music’s glass ceiling and hear musical selections of Women Composers throughout History with musician Nancy Williams from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 16. Williams is an experienced professional jazz and classical performer, arranger and composer.
Go green and celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Carrie Bartsch and Mike Lemay when they perform Live Celtic Music from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. March 17. Bartsch tells stories with her music and has followed her fiddle around the world. Mike Lemay performs throughout the Black Hills on mandolin, guitar and Irish bouzouki and bodhran.
Rhonda Pearcy combined her love for cooking and passion for the community of Rapid City to create the Fork Real Café, a non-profit pay-what-you-can community café. Pearcy discusses her dedication to increasing food security and community building during Lunch & Learn from noon to 1 p.m. March 20. Registration is required for lunch.
Finally, share a meal together from the cookbook pages of “Everyday Dorie” during Cook the Book from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. March 21. Dorie Greenspan is an inspirational woman who switched careers and found her true life’s passion of cooking. Registration is required for this event.
Attend an event, bring a friend and celebrate the inspirational contributions women have made over the years. Find your own story at Rapid City Public Library.