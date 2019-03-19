March is here, which means Women’s History Month is upon us. What better way to celebrate Women’s History Month than to check out a book about an influential woman at Rapid City Public Library.
Let’s start with “Becoming” by Michelle Obama, a 2018 nationwide hit with readers. This memoir delves into Michelle’s life, from growing up in South Side Chicago, to balancing executive work with motherhood, to being the first African-American first lady of the United States. Michelle also talks about her work to become an advocate for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world.
There were many biographies of influential women published in 2018. ”In Extremis: The Life and Death of the War Correspondent Marie Colvin” by Lindsey Hilsum tells the story of Colvin, an amazing woman who dedicated her life to being the voice of innocent civilians in war torn countries around the world. In “Educated” by Tara Westover, a memoir that was a 2018 bestseller, the author recounts her experience educating herself. Born to a survivalist family and forbidden a formal education, Westover was 17 when she first stepped into a classroom.
And lastly, “Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life” by Jane Sherron de Hart is the most comprehensive biography of the U.S. Supreme Court justice to date. This book delves into Ginsburg’s childhood and follows her through her professional life, exploring the experiences that cultivated her sense of justice.
Dipping into the women of early history, try out “The Amazons: Lives and Legends of Warrior Women Across the Ancient World” by Adrienne Mayor, which is a deeply researched, wonderfully illustrated account of warrior women in myth and history across the world. “Women Warriors: A History” by David E. Jones also takes a look at women warriors throughout history. “Joan of Arc: A History” by Helen Castor takes a personal look at this historical figure who would become an icon of faith and leadership in the 15th century.
And finally, for a more light-hearted take on history, check out “Rejected Princesses: Tales of History’s Boldest Heroines, Hellions, and Heretics” by Jason Porath. “Rejected Princesses” gives the reader brief, humorous biographies of women who defied the “pretty pink princess” stereotype, complete with contemporary illustrations.
Women have done many incredible things throughout history, many of which were overlooked or credited elsewhere. A few notable reads for those who may be interested include “The Radium Girls: The Dark Story of America's Shining Women” by Kate Moore; “Fly Girls: How Five Daring Women Defied All Odds and Made Aviation History” by Keith O’Brien; “Code Girls: The Untold Story of the American Women Code Breakers Who Helped Win World War II” by Liza Mundy; and “Hidden Figures: The Untold True Story of Four African-American Women Who Helped Launch Our Nation into Space” by Margot Lee Shetterly, which was made into a movie.
Lastly, if you’re interested in some recent, local history, set up an appointment with a librarian to view the archives of the Local History Room, where we have a handmade scarf and some protest signs from the initial Women’s March on Jan. 21, 2017.