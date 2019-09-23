“Love and Death Among the Cheetahs” by Rhys Bowen
The newest book in Bowen’s Royal Spyness Mystery series, “Love and Death Among the Cheetahs,” catches up with Georgie, who has finally married the love of her life, Darcy. The newlywed couple set off to spend a week traveling on a friend’s boat, which does not turn out to be quite the romantic honeymoon Georgie was hoping for.
You have free articles remaining.
When Darcy announces that their honeymoon will continue with a trip to Kenya, Georgie is excited for a new adventure, but wonders if there is a reason beyond just an extended honeymoon for the trip? Georgie and Darcy soon find themselves in the midst of a new, exciting mystery, one in which they must discover who the murderer is before they become the next victims. “Love and Death Among the Cheetahs” is a solid mystery that will keep you guessing till the very end.