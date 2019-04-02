Come one, come all — April is here and spring has arrived. After a long, long winter, it is time to shake off our tendency to hibernate and enjoy brighter days in the season where life grows.
Our light-hearted Peeps Diorama contest has become a fun, springtime tradition, now in its fourth year. Take cues from current events, trends, books and history, or send your Peeps to space with a Peep-stronaut-related diorama. Chicks and bunnies are sitting wide-eyed in Peeps trays at the library, waiting for you to pick them up and enter your masterpiece by April 22. Our contest is open to all ages.
Meet Junie B. Jones, the world’s funniest kid, and other characters in “Junie B. Jones the Musical” from 9:30-10:15 a.m. April 3. Hear the cast perform a song and Junie B. read her own story. Talk about what it is like to make new friends. The Junie B. Jones book series by Barbara Park has been a favorite with children for over 20 years.
Walk through time with historical figures from the American Revolution when students from North Middle School incorporate historical dress and visual displays from 11 a.m. to noon and 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 10. What would you ask if you had the chance to meet a great revolutionary, inventor or artist?
Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh captured the color, light and beauty of spring in the South of France with mesmerizing style. See the film “At Eternity’s Gate” from 6:30- 8:20 p.m. April 12. Principal photography took place in late 2017 over 38 days at various locations across France, where van Gogh resided during his final years.
Humanities Scholar Candy Hamilton presents “Annie Oakley and Sitting Bull, a Surprising Friendship” from 1-2 p.m. April 13. Learn how their friendship began and what we can learn from two human beings who crossed barriers to engage. This event is sponsored in part by the South Dakota Humanities Council.
2019’s Academy Award winner for best documentary feature, “Free Solo,” screens from 1-2:40 p.m. April 14. The film is an intimate portrait of free soloist climber Alex Honnold as he prepares to climb the 3,200-foot rock face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, with no ropes or safety gear.
Author and retired lawman C. M. Wendelboe and author and great-grandson of Sitting Bull Ernie LaPointe incorporate visions into their discussion during Lunch & Learn from noon to 1 p.m. April 17. LaPointe shares Sitting Bull’s visions and his own, while Wendelboe reveals the visions his Lakota protagonists experience in his books. Registration is required for this event.
Finally, bring your children to the library during Music & Movement from 10:30-11 a.m. April 20. April’s theme is “Do the Bunny Hop!” Music nurtures the natural creativity children have to aid in language development, memory and social skills. Children have so much fun when they sing and move in time.
Happy spring, everyone!