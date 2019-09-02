For many, the month of September signifies new beginnings. Our evenings are cool, crisp and clear. The trees come alive with color, encouraging us to open our world to new possibilities. September is indeed a time to explore new prospects, a time to focus and prepare.
It is fitting then for libraries nationwide to join together in September for National Library Card Sign-up Month. A library card provides lifelong learning opportunities for everyone, including resources students need to succeed in school and beyond. Sign up or renew your library card and be entered to win a Kindle Fire HD or a set of “Toy Story 4” figures. The characters from “Toy Story 4” are honorary chairs this year, helping to promote the value of a library card.
Celebrate National Yoga Month in September with chair yoga poses to enhance your own well-being from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Sept. 9 and 23. Fall into autumn with ease and find that the benefits of yoga far exceed just the physical practice. Teachers from Sol Yoga Collective will guide you in a safe and encouraging atmosphere.
Meet Dolley Madison portrayed by Diana Glover during Constitution Day from noon to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 17. Dolley Madison visits the library in observance of 232 years since our nation’s first governing document was established. Madison’s popularity as a social host in the capital of Washington became legendary during her husband’s, James Madison’s, term as the fourth president of the United States. James Madison is hailed as the “Father of the Constitution.”
Lunch & Learn is back for the season. John R Dreyer, Associate Professor of Political Science at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology connects the history of military rations and how they are tied to a nation’s culture and eating habits from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 18. Registration is required for this event.
Decades after her original visit, the delightfully quaint nanny, Mary Poppins, pays a visit from 6:30 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. Sept. 20 during Book to Film Movie Night. Starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda and directed by Rob Marshall, “Mary Poppins Returns” is based on the “Mary Poppins” book series written by P. L. Travers. Popcorn and beverages will be served.
Voting provides a way to express ourselves and strengthen our community and country. Exercise your basic right and register to vote during National Voter Registration Day 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 24. If you've never registered to vote, recently moved, turned 18 or changed your name, take part and be vote ready.
Finally, the world lost an important literary voice when Toni Morrison died in August at age 88. Experience the legendary storyteller’s life, works, and the powerful themes she confronted throughout her literary career, during the documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 29. Doughnuts and beverages will be served.
Make it a September to remember with Rapid City Public Library. Your new beginning starts here.