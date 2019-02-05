February is the shortest month of the year, but when winter weather takes a turn for the worse it can feel like the longest.
Rapid City Public Library offers unique events to warm your spirit and pique your interest. Come out of hibernation and choose one, two, three or even four events to attend and celebrate in the warmth of community with others.
Meet Cisco the Rescue Dog during the Rapid City Fire Department’s “First Tuesday Story Time” from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5. Firefighter Jeremy Gibbons introduces children to the ways Cisco is trained to save lives in tough situations. Cisco is the fire department’s first search-and-rescue dog and responds to emergencies anywhere in South Dakota.
Black Hills Balinese Gamelan musical ensemble Raga Garnita “Joyful Heart” delivers an experience through education and performance during their “Live Music” event from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9. Founding member Rodney Garnett and fellow local musicians perform on colorful, tone-bar percussion-based instruments and gongs featuring music of Bali, Indonesia. Curious attendees are welcome to take part in a gamelan workshop after the performance.
“Love, Gilda” offers a unique window into the honest and whimsical world of beloved performer, Gilda Radner during “Donuts & Documentaries” from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10. Radner’s recently discovered audiotapes of interviews with her friends, rare home films and diaries read by comedians including Amy Poehler, Melissa McCarthy, Bill Hader and Chevy Chase paint a picture of her life and career.
Speaker, author and columnist Rick Kahler returns to the library from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 when he presents “Money Skills, 21st Century’s Survival Skills.” Kahler provides a time-tested method of cash-flow management, showing you how to eliminate surprise expenses that kill spending plans and help you discover what lifestyle you can afford. If you are one of the 97 percent of Americans that have a net worth under $500,000, Kahler will give you the tools that can change your life.
Alpaca your bags and meet us at the library during “No School Days” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18. Learn alpaca facts from the Caputa Alpaca’s & Guest Ranch, take alpaca selfies, make alpaca crafts and play alpaca games. The Caputa Alpaca’s Ranch is home to 100 fluffy, friendly alpacas and a store that sells alpaca products.
Being an informed consumer is the first line of defense against fraud and deception. Director of Consumer Protection Division Jody Gillaspie shows you how to protect yourself, your identification and reduce your risk of falling victim to scams and potential deceptive trade practices during this month’s “Lunch & Learn” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20. Registration is required for lunch.
There are many more events to warm your heart and mind this February. View our calendar online or at the library, and celebrate the kindred spirit of community events at Rapid City Public Library.