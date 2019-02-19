When the winter wind and snow hits Rapid City, it can be tricky to find activities to keep boredom at bay, but the revamped teen area at Rapid City Public Library has you covered.
Our new designated teen space, Second Story Teens, is upstairs at the downtown library (610 Quincy St.). We have new spots for teens to sit in and will be adding computers in the area soon. There is even a living-room area with comfy seating and charging stations.
Gaming is back and available in Second Story Teens. Meet your friends and game on the PlayStation 4 in our living-room area with multiple games available every day.
Whether you are looking for something to read while hanging out in the new teen space or wanting that binge read to take home, we can help you find it.
Check out our display of the latest and greatest in new teen releases, such as Angie Thomas’ “On the Come Up” and Leigh Bardugo’s “King of Scars” or some you may not have heard of ... yet. While there’s the ever-popular fiction section, check out the new nonfiction section. Even if it’s for a school assignment or for fun, we have biographies like “Mary Shelley: The Strange, True Tale of Frankenstein’s Creator” or “Never Quit: How I Became a Special Ops Pararescue Jumper” to cookbooks featuring easy-to-make basics to extremes like “Sweet Revenge: Passive Aggressive Desserts for your Exes.” We’ve got graphic novels and manga with the latest editions on display.
If you do not see what you’re looking for, your library card gives you the option to suggest we purchase a title.
Don’t forget, we also have a vast digital collection you can access 24/7 from your device — music, comics, movies, television shows, magazines, e-books and audiobooks are available and there are no fines to worry about.
If you are looking to be social or make something crafty, we have monthly events just for teens. If you are a fan of anime or manga, our Anime Club — #FandomFridays — meets twice a month. Gather with other fans and watch anime favorites and try your hand at Japanese crafts or occasionally a delicious recipe.
If you’re the creative type, join us for Crafternoons. Every month we offer a themed craft event, everything from tricking out backpacks, painting rocks like cacti or learning an older skill with a new twist, like sassy cross stitch.
If you’re in the mood to create and want to go solo, there’s no need to wait for our scheduled events. The CHAOS Makerspace is open when the library is. Find a design or create one to print on our 3D printers. Edit videos and photos. Print a poster of your own design on our wide-format printer. Use the sewing machine to create your next cosplay. Explore our music-creation studio and record and edit your own productions or create your own soundcloud.
Don’t let winter be a drag. There’s still plenty to do at Rapid City Public Library.